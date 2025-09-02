9-02-2025 1:47pm
Lake Forest Golf Club Hosts Oktoberfest Menu Sept. 27
Lake Forest Golf Club celebrates Oktoberfest Sept. 27. The club is rolling out a special menu with authentic German classics:
- Bratwurst with sauerkraut, $9
- Sauerbraten German pot roast with mashed potatoes, $16
- Mushroom spaetzle: Egg pasta with mushrooms and brown butter, $9
- Bavarian pretzel, $6
- Apple strudel, $6
Reservations are appreciated. Call 734-994-8580, ext 2. Lake Forest Golf Club is located at 3110 Ellsworth Road.
