Saline Approves Goodwill Agreement For Curtiss Mansion/Davenport House

Saline City Council is deeply exploring the purchase of the Davenport House or Curtiss Mansion, the historic home and property located at Michigan Avenue and Old Creek Drive.

"Tonight, the City of Saline stands at the threshold of a truly rare opportunity. one that speaks to our values, our past, and the kind of community we aspire to be," Mayor Brian Marl said at Tuesday's meeting. "The Davenport Curtis Mansion is more than just a historic property. It is timeless, a unique and special asset truly distinct to the Saline community. It is not often that a city is given the opportunity to reclaim a landmark of this magnitude and purpose it for the public good."

The city has been exploring the issue for months. At Tuesday's special meeting, city council voted 6-0 (Rice absent) to approve the purchase of real property located at 300 E. Michigan Ave., known as the Curtiss Mansion and Davenport House.

Acting City Manager Elle Cole called it a "goodwill agreement." In goodwill agreements, the buyer, for example, will pay extra money for granting an extension of the closing timeline. In this case, the city has paid an undisclosed amount for the opportunity to study the purchase from the Curtiss and Richards families. Cole promised a methodical and comprehensive study that would look at:

Structural inspections of all the buildings on the property.

Phase 1 environmental assessment.

Detailed property boundaries.

ADA issues.

Staffing

Long-term maintenance

Governance, funding models, partnerships.

"Our aim is to determine whether this asset can operate sustainably without reliance on general fund revenues," Cole said.

Marl emphasized that nothing is final.

"We are not finalizing a purchase this evening nor closing on the property. We are taking an essential first step," Marl said.

Marl said this opportunity demanded the city's full attention. He said if the property were to be redeveloped, it would "reverberate for generations to come."

He envisioned a property with concerts on the lawn, art shows in the garden, weddings under a tree and "community events that bring generations together."

"The mansion could become a place where memories are made and where our identity as a city is celebrated, not behind glass but out in the open, accessible to both residents and visitors alike," Marl said.

Councillor Dean Girbach is past president of the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the Depot Museum and Rentschler Farm Museum. Both buildings are owned by the city,.

"As an elected official, I've come to recognize that some decisions are not only strategic but deeply rooted in pride, history, and a profound sense of place. This is one of those moments," Girbach said.

He called the preservation of the Curtiss Mansion/Davenport House in perfect alignment with the city's strategic plan.

"It protects green space, honors our historic legacy and holds incredible potential as a multiple-purpose community asset. Whether it's a park, museum, or even a site for appropriately scaled commercial or cultural events that could attract visitors from across the region," Girbach said.

Councillor Janet Dillon thanked the family for entrusting the property to the city.

"We will be great stewards and caretakers. You have my word," Dillon said.

She said that she's come to regret not bidding on the property at 147 W. Michigan Ave. when it was being auctioned years ago.

"We do not control the destiny of it, and it's something I will regret as a decision from the side of the table. In this instance, I don't want to repeat that same situation," Dillon said.

The Second Empire house was built by architect William Scott for William Davenport in 1875. Davenport conducted a successful mercantile trade business. He also formed Saline's first bank.

