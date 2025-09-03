Christopher Fattori, Proud Saline High School Graduate, Worked at the Ann Arbor News

Christopher John Fattori, age 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 25, 2025, at Trinity Health Hospital in Ann Arbor, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 9, 1966, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chris was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his devoted parents, Jean and Peter Fattori; his sister, Lisa (Steve) Anderson; and his brother, Brett Fattori as well as his Aunt Mary Therese Carmichael, Uncle Michael (Debra) Fattori, Aunt Judy Fattori, Aunt Ann Raymore and many cousins. He was a cherished uncle to Jenna (Chris) Foley, Cassie Anderson, and Sydney Anderson, and a proud great-uncle to Donovan and Ava Foley.

Chris graduated with honors from Saline High School in 1986 and spent 15 years working at the Ann Arbor News before his retirement. He had a deep love for the Lord and a joyful appreciation for life. Known for his kind spirit and radiant smile, Chris treasured his family and friends above all else.

A talented artist, Chris spent many happy hours creating beautiful, colorful artwork. He had a passion for music, movies, TV shows, cardio drumming and superheroes—especially his beloved Marvel characters. A dedicated fan of the Michigan Wolverines and the Detroit Lions, Chris never missed a chance to cheer on his teams. His birthdays were legendary celebrations, full of laughter, love, and his favorite meal: a good burger and root beer at Dan’s Tavern.

Chris faced the challenges of Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease with grace and courage. Through it all, he remained a light in the lives of everyone who knew him—gentle, loving, joyful, and endlessly kind.

His family holds deep appreciation for Liberty Club in Saline and Huron Valley Pace where Chris enjoyed meaningful activities and wonderful care.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 12th from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, inurnment will be held in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris’ name may be made to: Huron Valley Pace. Donations may be mailed to 2940 Ellsworth Road Ypsilanti, MI 48197. Envelopes will also be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Chris, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

