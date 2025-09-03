Wife and Mother of 2 Katrene Starling, Former Miss Saline, Helped Organize the Saline Fair

Katrene Diane Starling, age 80, of Tecumseh, Michigan passed away

peacefully on August 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born

November 23, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Katrene was the daughter of

Albert Erwin and Vera Katrene (Boyce) Gall. On June 22, 1963, she

married Robert Lynn Starling, Jr. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in

Saline, Michigan. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed 62

years of marriage.

An artist at heart, Katrene’s

passion for creating beauty began at an early age with her love for

sewing, crafting, gardening and entertaining. She was often thinking of

others and making a special gift or writing a note to encourage and

express her fondness. She loved to create settings for her loved ones

and friends to share in stories, laughter and celebration. Her legacy

of love and creating beauty will continue in those who were touched by

her loving heart, immense kindness and gracious spirit.

Katrene

began her career as a hair stylist putting herself through cosmetology

school before finishing high school. She later moved into home décor and

gift sales and merchandising in which she flourished, and her talent

was evident. Katrene was committed to community service as well and held

several leadership roles within Washtenaw County 4-H, the Saline

Community Fair and the Former Miss Saline Association – among others –

and earned the Michigan Fair Association Heritage Award for Volunteer

Services. She was crowned Miss Saline in 1962 and led and organized the

Miss Saline Pageant for 25 years. Of utmost importance to her was using

her talents and leadership skills to edify others and enhance her

community. She attended St. James United Church of Christ in Saline

where she sang in the choir while her girls were young.

To

cherish her memory, Katrene leaves her loving husband, Bob; two

daughters: DeeDe (Scott) Bormann and Stacey Starling (Henry Boutros);

four grandchildren: Kate (Drew) Ladd, Kari (Zech) Hintz, Drew (Riley)

Bormann and Jordan Wheatley (James Rowe); six great grandchildren:

Landon, Annie and Caroline Ladd, Eliza and Barrett Hintz, and Logan

Rowe; a sister: Beverly Ackmoody; four brothers: Fred (Susan) Gall,

Edwin (Sally) Gall, Wesley (Kathy) Gall, and Leon Gall; four

sisters-in-law: Sharon Heft, Susan Starling, Debbie Starling, and Nancy

(Wayne Ross) Starling; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and great

nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Katrene was preceded

in death by her in-laws, Robert L. and Helen Starling, Sr.;

brothers-in-law: Robert Heft, Bill Starling, and Jack Starling; and two

nephews: Timothy and Mark Heft.

Cremation has taken

place. The family will receive family and friends at the visitation,

September 5th from 4-7 pm and September 6th from 10-11 am, followed by a

celebration of life at Marry Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Michigan on

September 6th at 11 am.

Friends may express sympathies

to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Saline

Community Fair.

