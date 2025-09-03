Wife and Mother of 2 Katrene Starling, Former Miss Saline, Helped Organize the Saline Fair
Katrene Diane Starling, age 80, of Tecumseh, Michigan passed away
peacefully on August 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born
November 23, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Katrene was the daughter of
Albert Erwin and Vera Katrene (Boyce) Gall. On June 22, 1963, she
married Robert Lynn Starling, Jr. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in
Saline, Michigan. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed 62
years of marriage.
An artist at heart, Katrene’s
passion for creating beauty began at an early age with her love for
sewing, crafting, gardening and entertaining. She was often thinking of
others and making a special gift or writing a note to encourage and
express her fondness. She loved to create settings for her loved ones
and friends to share in stories, laughter and celebration. Her legacy
of love and creating beauty will continue in those who were touched by
her loving heart, immense kindness and gracious spirit.
Katrene
began her career as a hair stylist putting herself through cosmetology
school before finishing high school. She later moved into home décor and
gift sales and merchandising in which she flourished, and her talent
was evident. Katrene was committed to community service as well and held
several leadership roles within Washtenaw County 4-H, the Saline
Community Fair and the Former Miss Saline Association – among others –
and earned the Michigan Fair Association Heritage Award for Volunteer
Services. She was crowned Miss Saline in 1962 and led and organized the
Miss Saline Pageant for 25 years. Of utmost importance to her was using
her talents and leadership skills to edify others and enhance her
community. She attended St. James United Church of Christ in Saline
where she sang in the choir while her girls were young.
To
cherish her memory, Katrene leaves her loving husband, Bob; two
daughters: DeeDe (Scott) Bormann and Stacey Starling (Henry Boutros);
four grandchildren: Kate (Drew) Ladd, Kari (Zech) Hintz, Drew (Riley)
Bormann and Jordan Wheatley (James Rowe); six great grandchildren:
Landon, Annie and Caroline Ladd, Eliza and Barrett Hintz, and Logan
Rowe; a sister: Beverly Ackmoody; four brothers: Fred (Susan) Gall,
Edwin (Sally) Gall, Wesley (Kathy) Gall, and Leon Gall; four
sisters-in-law: Sharon Heft, Susan Starling, Debbie Starling, and Nancy
(Wayne Ross) Starling; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and great
nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Katrene was preceded
in death by her in-laws, Robert L. and Helen Starling, Sr.;
brothers-in-law: Robert Heft, Bill Starling, and Jack Starling; and two
nephews: Timothy and Mark Heft.
Cremation has taken
place. The family will receive family and friends at the visitation,
September 5th from 4-7 pm and September 6th from 10-11 am, followed by a
celebration of life at Marry Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Michigan on
September 6th at 11 am.
Friends may express sympathies
to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Saline
Community Fair.
