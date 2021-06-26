More Rain Expected Overnight, Flood Warning In Effect Until Sunday Evening

The flood warning for Washtenaw County remains in effect until Sunday evening.

The county has received 3-6 inches of rain and more rain is expected over night.

According to the Washtenaw County, some roads have standing water and some homes may experience flooding. People are encouraged to use caution and warned against driving or walking through flooded roads.

"Turn around. Don't drown when encountering flooded roads," warned Dave Halteman, Director of Emergency Services. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. Riverbanks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”

Water Resources Commissioner Evan Pratt asked people to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency that threatens people or property.

“Our staff is responding to requests for debris removal and will be performing preventative maintenance in areas of historic flooding of County drains. To report drain back-ups, please submit a Drain Service Request," Pratt said.

In Saline, Curtiss Park flooded, as it often does during a rain event. As of Saturday around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the park was open to vehicles and the water appeared to be receding. Police will be monitoring water levels at the park.