9-14-2025 9:44pm

How gas prices have changed in Ann Arbor in the last week

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ann Arbor, MI metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 12.

Ann Arbor by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.21
--- Michigan average: $3.08
- Week change: -$0.10 (-3.1%)
- Year change: -$0.13 (-3.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.27 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.72
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
- Year change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.97 (6/24/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. San Angelo, TX: $2.63
#2. Laredo, TX: $2.63
#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.64

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA

- Regular gas price: $4.80

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.81

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.00

