Car Enthusiast Donald King Worked Most of His Career in the Automotive Industry, Loved the Outdoors

Donald “Le” LeRoy King, age 88, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Le was born on May 6, 1937 to the late Donald T. King and Cora King (Kline). On August 22, 1959 he married Luana A. (Dorion) Hawk. Le is survived by his wife of 66 years, Luana King of Saline and their two sons, Douglas L. King of Brighton (Stacie Buckler) and Darrin A. King of Ann Arbor; five grandchildren, Scarlett King, Vivian King, Hannah King, John King, and Toni King. He is also survived by siblings Karen Figley, Jane King, Jo Pankow and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson Douglas E. King.

Le was born and raised in the quiet, rural town of Greenwich, Ohio. He was the first in his family to attend college and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He lived and worked in Ohio, Delaware and New York before settling in Saline, Michigan. Le worked in the automotive industry for the better part of his career and was a car enthusiast. Building, servicing, racing, wrecking, repairing, buying and selling. Le was a distinguished member of Measure for Measure men’s choral society for over twenty years. Le enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, hunting and spending time with family and loved ones.

Graveside Services will take place at Edwards Grove Cemetery (aka Ripley Church Cemetery), in Greenwich, Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Arbor Hospice, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301, https://arborhospice.org/donate or the Saline Evangelical Home, payable to Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation, 400 West Russell St., Saline, MI 48176, https://ehmss.org/foundation/donate-now. To leave a memory you have of Le, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

