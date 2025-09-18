Saline High School Graduate Mark Girbach Worked at Bridgewater Lumber, was a Fan of All Hornet Sports

ADRIAN—Mark Clare Girbach, age 77, of Adrian, died Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian while under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee. He was born May 29, 1948, in Ann Arbor, the second child of Clarence and Martha (Finkbeiner) Girbach.

Mark worked at Bridgewater Lumber Company in Saline until 2008. He was a member of St. James United Church of Christ in Saline. An avid sports lover, he was a fan of Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions football, Detroit Tiger baseball and all Saline High School Sports.

Mark is survived by his brother, Donald Girbach of Britton; sister-in-law, Darlene Girbach of Adrian; nieces and nephew, Monica MacKenzie of Bay City, Amanda Girbach of Saginaw, and Eric Girbach of Toledo; and several cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Monica at birth; and brother, David.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at St. James United Church of Christ in Saline on Monday morning, September 22, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Case VanKempen will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made St. James United Church of Christ or Lynwood Manor. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

