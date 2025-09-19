Related Digital, Landowners Sue Saline Township for Rezoning Denial

The developer of the proposed data center and the property owners are suing Saline Township for denying their rezoning request for a data center.

RD Michigan (Related Digital), Feldkamp Siblings LLC, Dennis and Lynn Feldkamp, Wilkin Farm Properties 1, LLC, and Dennis and Alice Wilkin are suing the township in Washtenaw Circuit Court. The suit was filed on Wednesday.

Saline Township denied the rezoning earlier this month in front of a packed township hall that was overwhelmingly opposed to the data center. The board voted 4-1 against the rezoning.

Residents cited noise, depletion of water wells, potential electricity shortages and other issues.

The plaintiffs called the decision exclusionary zoning seeks to challenge the township's decision, calling it a "violation of due process of law." They are demanding that the courts declare the township's actions unlawful, issue an injunction to allow the data center project, and grant additional relief.

We reached out for comment from Saline Township attorney Fred Lucas and Related Digital.

Company spokesperson Natalie Ravitz sent us this:

“Related Digital, together with all three of the Saline Township landowners, filed a complaint arising from Saline Township’s denial of the application to rezone 575 acres of land from Agricultural to Industrial Research. The Board’s actions constitute an arbitrary refusal to permit a legitimate and economically feasible land use. The Board’s decision also denies these Saline residents the autonomy to execute a reasonable development choice for their private property; a choice which they steadfastly believe is in the best interest of their future and the future of the Township. It is still our hope to come to a reasonable agreement with the Board so that this important project can move forward and in a way that benefits Saline Township for generations to come.”

