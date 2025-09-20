QB Carr Delivers a Mythical Night as Saline Defeats Dexter, 61-34

For a while, Friday's game between Saline and Dexter lived up to its billing - an SEC Red showdown with the conference title on the line. By the end, it looked like Saline QB Tommy Carr was playing with a cheat code.

He threw a school record eight touchdown passes, tied for second in MHSAA history, in a 61-34 victory that left no doubt about the top team in the SEC Red.

A recap:

Dexter scored on the first drive with Cooper Arnedt scoring a two-yard keeper.

The Hornets punted - a great one by Kevin Huber - and it was downed at the Dexter two. But the Dreadnaughts marched all the way down the field. Arnedt found Cole Novara down the sideline for the touchdown. Saline was down 13-0.

On the last play of the quarter, Tommy Carr completed a 41-yard pass to Lucas Fidh.

On the next play, Carr found Lincoln Keyes for an 11-yard TD in the corner of the endzone. Saline was down 13-6 after a two-point conversion failed.

Dexter went right back to work with a drive that finished with Arnedt throwing a 31-yard TD to Novara for a 20-6 lead.

Saline's next drive started at the 33. Carr threw to Cruz Hanson for a first. After a keeper by Carr, Carson Cherry ran up the middle for a first. Now over midfield, Carr showed his running ability again, running left, then turning back and around, almost to the 50, before passing to Hanson at the 16.

A couple plays later, Carr ran in, beating a tackler and then jumping through two more to score the nine-yard TD. Saline was down 20-13.

Saline's defense finally stopped the Dreadnaughts on their next possession, thwarting a 4th-and-1 pass.

The Hornets took over with two minutes to play at the 35. Carr passed to Brady Baldwin up the middle for a 51-yard gain.

On the next play, Carr found Hanson again. Two steps before the end zone, Hanson shifted from the sideline to the inside, and Carr hit him perfectly for the 14-yard TD. The two-point play failed. Saline was down 20-19.

The Dreadnaughts started at their own 20 with 1:26 left in the half and managed another scoring drive.

Arnedt passed to Holden Niemi for an 11-yard TD to cap the 80-yard drive. Dexter led 27-19 at halftime.

Saline took over with wonderful plays in the third quarter. After Cherry returned the ball to the 48, Carr zipped up the field for an 11-yard gain. Cherry then ran it down to the 26 for another first.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1969197370106650801 -->

On the next play, Carr threw to Cherry on the sideline. But Cherry didn't go down and didn't get knocked out of bounds. He bounced inside and eluded a few more Dreads before scoring in what might be the play of the year so far.

After the two-point run by Carr, the game was tied at 27.

Dexter's next drive was moving well, but at midfield, Bryce Barbarino swatted the ball loose and Wyatt McPherson recovered the fumble. Saline took over at the 31.

Carr started the drive with a couple of passes to Hanson. And then he threw to Austin Abbate for a long gain up the middle and Abbate's catch was sensational.

On the next play, Carr connected with Keyes on the far side of the end zone for a 14-yard TD.

Saline had its first lead of the game, 34-27.

The Saline defense was gaining momentum, too. On the next Dexter drive, Allen Saidov had a sack. Isaiah Harris had a big sack that was nullified by a facemasking call. And then, the Dreadnaught received zigged when Arnedt zagged, and Braylon Thomas was there to make the pick in the end zone.

Carr's mythical game continued. Saline's drive started at the 20. He ran for a 15-yard gain. Then he passed to Hanson, who smashed through the tackler before being brought down over midfield. On the next play, with great protection, Carr rolled out, looking downfield. He pointed downfield, like Babe Ruth calling his shot, and toss a pass to Cherry, wide open down the sideline, for the touchdown.

Saline led 41-27.

The Dreadnaughts managed another scoring drive that ended with Arnedt throwing to Novara early in the fourth.

Any doubt about the outcome was quickly extinguished. The next drive moved out to midfield with a pass to Abbate. Carr threw a couple of passes to Cherry. After a Cherry run, Carr threw a quick slant to Abbate for the touchdown.

Saline led 47-34.

On the ensuing kickoff, a Dreadnaught fumbled the ball. Baldwin recovered the ball.

On the next drive, Carr threw twice to Hanson and then he connected in the corner of the end zone with Keyes.

Saline led 54-34.

Dexter tried desperately to find away back into the game, but the Hornets ended their night with Jack Bersuder's 4th-and-10 sack.

Saline got the ball back at the 37. Carr passed to a wide-open Abbate for a 63-yard TD.

Saline is 4-0. The Hornets visit Monroe, 1-3, next Friday.

More News from Saline