XC: Saline Varsity Teams Take 5th at Ella Sharp Park

The Saline varsity boys and girls cross country teams both placed 5th Saturday in the Jackson Invitational at Ella Sharp Park.

The Hornet boys placed fifth with 214 points. Pioneer won the event with 109 points.

Jacob Szalay was 15th in 15:46.12, a season best, to lead the Hornets. Wes Rogan was right behind him in 15:55.73, a personal best, to take 17th. Brennan Larusso, 16:16.08, 36h; Jacob Cole, 16:34.21, 59th; and Gavin Bast, 17:00.60, 102nd, scored for the Hornets.

Ryan Rummel, 17:02, 106th; Will Sollenberger, 17:04.99; 109th; Carter Mitton, 17:07.04, 111th; William VanHaaften, 17:14.34, 118th, and Carlos Basulto, 17:56, 190th, also ran for the varsity squad.

The Saline girls' varsity team took fifth with 220 points. Pioneer won the meet with 64 points.

Savannah Staton led the Hornets with a time of 18:21.35, a personal best, good for 16th overall. The scoring five all set personal bests. Senior Lilli Schlack finished 22nd in 18:39.77; Sophomore Adelynn Turck was 30th in 19:00.77; Freshman Caroline Cotner was 75th in 20:03.73; and Freshman Lauren Tomaszewski was 92nd in 20:29. Senior Mahalia Staton, 111th, 20:54.72; Junior Sophie Roth, 128th, 21:16.09; freshman Ruby Giddings, 152nd, 21:41.96; senior Hanna Gritzmaker, senior, 21:42.45; and junior Payton Aagesen, 165th, 21:53.30, also ran for the varsity team.

