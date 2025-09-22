35th annual Remodelers Home Tour This Weekend

This weekend’s 35th annual Remodelers Home Tour invites people to consider making changes to improve their home, and find inspiration and education on home remodeling. Eleven impressive projects will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, September 27th & 28th, 2025 from 11am to 5pm. The tour can help people find a design/build firm or architect, as well as select finishes and evaluate style and designs to see what is a good fit for their home and lifestyle. The homes are all located in Ann Arbor this year, but the participants serve the surrounding areas as well.

A $10 admission fee covers entry to all homes on both days. Ages 16 & under are free. Tickets are valid for all homes on both days. Proceeds go to BRAG Ann Arbor, providing building industry education & more resources to the local business community and public.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the BRAG Ann Arbor Event Center at 179 Little Lake Drive, Ann Arbor (M-F) or online (additional fees apply). Tickets will also be sold at all homes, cash or check only.

The 2025 Remodelers Home Tour is presented by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor (BRAG Ann Arbor).

The Remodelers Home Tour provides an opportunity to talk to talented local designers and builders who can help with their remodel, addition, or ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit). Previews of all 11 homes can be found at www.BRAGAnnArbor.com.

Highlights include:





819 Avon Road showcases a kitchen remodel of a “mid-century gem” that received a 2024 Preservation Award from the city of Ann Arbor, and has a history including famous architect Robert Metcalf. (Home #5 shown in the full list below)



910 Avon Road is a unique whole house renovation for artisan homeowners. Numerous in-house hobby spaces, and a dining/sunroom Addition with wrap-around viewing deck overlooking hillside gardens are a few notable features. A spacious spa-bath and soaker tub add elegance and freshness. (Home #6)

3986 N. Michael Road – This impressive custom-built home in Ann Arbor’s Saginaw Hills has modernized its 1980s flair with a show-stopping chef’s kitchen with effortless entertaining flow. Natural light floods into the entryway, and frames a sweeping view of the woodland beyond. (Home #11)

1680 Arlington Blvd - The kitchen was completely relocated to the center of the home, becoming the true heart of daily living and entertaining. An entirely new structural system was designed, opening the home in ways that once felt impossible. (Home #4)

Visitors can tour the homes in any order, and will be given the event magazine with local home improvement resources upon arrival.

Visit these 11 Spectacular Homes on the 35th annual Remodelers Home Tour:



HOME #1) Acheson Builders: Renovated Kitchen, Living and Dining Areas for Open Concept

701 Brookside Dr, Ann Arbor

HOME #2) Architectural Resource: Whole House Remodel with 2nd Story Addition

2174 Yorktown Dr, Ann Arbor

HOME #3) Build + Rebuild, LLC: Luxury Condo Renovation

1071 Young Pl, Ann Arbor

HOME #4) Forward Design Build Remodel: Natural Modern Interior Remodel

1680 Arlington Blvd, Ann Arbor

HOME #5) Center Design+Build: Kitchen Remodel

819 Avon Rd, Ann Arbor





HOME #6) Custom Design/Build: Whole House Renovation with Primary Suite, Dining Room, Garage & Workshop Additions

910 Avon, Ann Arbor

HOME #7) Meadowlark Design+Build: Whole House Remodel

235 Mason Ave, Ann Arbor

HOME #8) MBK Constructors, Inc.: Addition - Primary Suite and Whole House Remodel

3025 Brockman, Ann Arbor

HOME #9) Rochman Design-Build: 2nd Story - Primary Suite Addition

912 Rose Ave, Ann Arbor

HOME #10) In Parallel Architects + Builders: Full Home Renovation

549 S. First St, Ann Arbor

HOME #11) Momentum Construction & Design: First Floor Remodel

3986 N. Michael Rd, Ann Arbor

Photos courtesy of BRAG Ann Arbor

