Saline Council Candidates Forum Sept. 30

All six candidates for Saline City Council in this November's election are expected to attend a candidate forum on Sept. 30.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Saline District Library.

"Questions will reflect a variety of viewpoints and issues solicited from Saline residents," according to the League of Women Voters - Washtenaw County, which is organizing the forum, along with the library.

The forum will be recorded, and afterward will be posted on YouTube, with a link on the League website. For more information, email league@lwvwashtenaw.org.

