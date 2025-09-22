Saline Holds Public Meeting on the Roads Millage Oct. 2

The City of Saline will host a town hall meeting on the road millage proposal.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m., Oct. 2, at the city hall chambers in city hall, 100 N. Harris St.

The city is proposing a renewal of the one-mill road millage for three years. City staff will present on what has been done with the millage in the last six years. The millage will raise about $600,000 in the first year. Staff will also answer the questions of residents.

The meeting will be shown on the city's youtube.com channel.

