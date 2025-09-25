Martin Authier, Who Counseled At Risk Students, Loved to Tell Stories at Benny's Bakery

Martin Leo Authier, age 85, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Martin was born on April 1,1940 to Loretta (Martin) and Leo Authier of Venice, Florida. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon being honorably discharged in 1962, he met his future wife, Adele Rains. On January 20, 1967 they married. Martin is survived by his 2 children, Tim (Barbara) Authier of Ann Arbor, and Amy Milbauer (Kenneth Crafton) of Chandler, Arizona; as well as his 4 grandchildren, Allan and Mira Authier, and Jordan and Sydney Milbauer. Martin is survived by 2 siblings, sister Carol (Eugene) Favors, and brother Gerald (Gail) Authier, and many nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his wife Adele, his parents, his brother Kenneth (Sandra) Authier, sister Sharon (Roy) Fetter, and by his close friends Paul (Bonnie) Bruns, Nancy (Phil) Briggs, and Darlene (Ira) Shubel.

Martin first worked as a Probation Officer for Washtenaw County before becoming a high-risk counselor at Salem High School. At Salem High, he worked with students and their families making an indelible impact on many. Martin loved: to tell stories and entertain especially at Benny’s Bakery in Saline; to cook and share food; to travel with his wife and visit family; and especially to spoil his grandchildren. Martin was always quick to notice things in others, no one was a stranger to him.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 1st from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Celebration of Life will take place beginning at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martin’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Martin’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

