Patricia Clay, a Nurse for 44 Years, Found Greatest Joy in Family

Patricia “Pat” Clay, age 91, of Saline, Michigan, died peacefully at her home on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Pat graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1955. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse at Toledo Hospital for 44 years, where she cared for thousands of newborns with skill and compassion.

Pat married James “Duke” Clay in 1955 in Toledo, after his service in the U.S. Coast Guard. Together they raised three children. After Duke’s death, Pat moved to Saline, Michigan, where she made her home for more than twenty years.

Faith was central to Pat’s life. She was an active member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church in Toledo and, after moving to Michigan, joined First Presbyterian Church of Saline, where she formed many cherished friendships. During winters spent near Dallas, Texas, she also worshiped with the Oak Cliff Presbyterian Church community.

Pat’s greatest joy was her family—beginning with her parents, sister and brothers, and extending to her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She loved to give and receive hugs, and her warm embrace was a gift to everyone who knew her. A prolific knitter, she ensured every child and grandchild had a hand-knit afghan. Despite working full time as a nurse while raising her family, she always found time to bake: homemade treats for every occasion, holiday breads and cookies, and a cookie jar that was never empty. She was a passionate rose gardener, with a collection of over 75 plants.

She is survived by her children Karen (Chris) Folger and Steve (Teresa) Clay; grandchildren Stephen Kroodsma, Michael Folger, Brian Kroodsma, Braxton Clay, Jillian (Wesley) Arrington and Rylee Clay; great-grandson Wesley Folger; sister Judith Price; brothers David (Mary) Benfer and Richard Benfer; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Marjorie (Barringer) Benfer; her daughter, Kathleen Clay; and her husband, James “Duke” Clay.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, September 27th at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon will follow the service and will be held at the Church. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to Saline Area Social Service, the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society, or the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. To leave a memory you have of Pat, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

More News from Saline