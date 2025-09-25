Bertha Bracey, Wife and Mother of 3, was Proud of Children and Icelandic Heritage

Bertha Gudlaug Bracey, age 80, of Manchester, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 19, 2025 with her family by her side. Bertha was born on February 24, 1945 in Reykjavik, Iceland. She is proceeded in death by mother Bjorj Sveinsdottir, father Robert Lichtenberger, stepfather George Shepardson, brother George Shepardson, and granddaughter Chelsey Northrup.

Bertha is survived by her husband William “Bill” Bracey, three children; son Mark Bracey of Manchester, daughter Cheryl Northrup of Saline, and son Jeffrey Bracey of Saline. Other survivors include her sister Shirley Shepardson Cutchin of Winchester, Virginia, granddaughter and Husband Alexis Hardenbrook and Garrett Hardenbrook of Ann Arbor, great-grandson Carter Hardenbrook of Ann Arbor, and great-granddaughter Elliot Hardenbrook of Ann Arbor.

Bertha was raised in Keflavik, Iceland. At age 18, Bertha met her future husband of 61 years William Bracey who was stationed in Keflavik. They were married on May 24, 1964 and relocated back to the United States to begin their family. Bertha worked many different jobs in her early years but found her biggest calling as a devoted stay at home mother. Aside from her children and grandchildren, Bertha was most proud of her Icelandic heritage and carried on many Icelandic traditions such as 2 weeks of Christmas songs, games, and celebrations such as “the pudding game.” Bertha also knit incredible Icelandic wool sweaters and shipped in fresh Icelandic lobster tails and black licorice. For much of her life, Bertha enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, boat rides, cruises, traveling, spending time with family and friends, bingo, and trips to the casino with Bill to stay in the so-called “free” rooms.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will take place at 7:00 P.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bertha’s name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the American Diabetes Association and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Bertha’s guestbook, to leave a memory, and for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

