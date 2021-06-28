6-28-2021 11:51pm
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Faurecia in Saline
Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department and Pittsfield Township Fire Department battled a blaze at Faurecia in Saline Monday evening.
Saline firefighters were dispatched to the parts plant on East Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. and spent more than three hours at the scene. A transformer box on the roof caught fire. Pittsfield Township firefighters arrived to help with their ladder truck.
Saline Police helped at the scene.
Hart Huron Valley also arrived at the scene to provide aid to firefighters working at the scene.