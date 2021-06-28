Firefighters Battle Blaze at Faurecia in Saline

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department and Pittsfield Township Fire Department battled a blaze at Faurecia in Saline Monday evening.

Saline firefighters were dispatched to the parts plant on East Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. and spent more than three hours at the scene. A transformer box on the roof caught fire. Pittsfield Township firefighters arrived to help with their ladder truck.

Saline Police helped at the scene.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/tran.longmoore/videos/10223788914683519 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/tran.longmoore/videos/10223788937244083 -->

Hart Huron Valley also arrived at the scene to provide aid to firefighters working at the scene.