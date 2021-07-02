Saline Police Arrest Woman for Domestic Abuse Incident at Busch's

A woman who allegedly smacked her domestic partner in the face while in the bottle return area at Busch's in Saline was arrested by police.

Chief Jerrod Hart said police were called to the Busch's in Saline around 8:35 a.m., Friday. A woman is accused of striking her domestic partner in the face with her open hand several times.

Police arrived and followed a vehicle of out the parking lot on to Maple Road and then stopped the vehicle just north of Textile Road.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.