Funeral Mass for Leonard Niedziela, Father of 7, July 12 at St. Andrew

Leonard J. Niedziela, 74, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Leonard was born on September 11, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Leonard T. and Gene Niedziela. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary, his seven children, John Moses, Joseph Moses, Nicole (Joseph) Lee, Phoebe (Joshua) Holmes, Timothy (Lori) Niedziela, Patrick (Katie) Moses, and Maryrose Moses; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and he was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Terrance Niedziela.

Leonard was an active member of his church, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, Michigan, where he was a member of the Knight’s of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with the prison ministry, Friends of the Master, and spending time with his wife and family. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, Michigan, at 9:00 A.M., with the Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. To sign Leonard’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.