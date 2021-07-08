Margaret Marion, Mother of 4, was Bookkeeper for the Family Granary and Farm for Almost 50 Years

Margaret Rose Marion, 85 of Saline, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Margaret was born March 15, 1936 at home in Berkey, Ohio, the youngest of five children. She was the daughter of Alred and Esther (Neuroth) Sliker. Margaret was baptized at Evangelical United Brethren Church and then on September 20, 1958, she married John O. Marion in Ogden Center, Michigan.

Margaret was a graduate of Blissfield High School and then went on to Stautzenberger College. Margaret and her husband John started John Marion, Inc. granary in 1965 and continued to farm and haul milk. Margaret was the bookkeeper for almost 50 years until their daughter Jo Anne and son-in-law Ron took over the business. Margaret was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed her time as a member of the Altar Guild and loved singing in the church choir. Margaret also enjoyed gardening and loved to travel and visit many snowbird friends in Florida.

Margaret lost her husband John suddenly in 2004. She was also preceded in death by their son Michael John in 1964; her parents, Alred and Esther Sliker; her sister Alma Loar of Blissfield; brother-in-law, Hubert Beach; sister and brother in-law Don and Liz Feldkamp, and son-in-law Dale Vershum.

Margaret is survived by three daughters, Brenda Stevenson of Tecumseh, Barbara Vershum of Clinton and Jo Anne (Ronald) Roehm of Tecumseh; one brother, Howard (Sandra) Sliker of Sylvania; two sisters, Catherine Beach of Saline, and Ella May Sliker of Sylvania, Ohio; brother-in-law Bruce Loar of Blissfield; nine grandchildren, Christine (Colin) Murphy, John Stevenson, Mark (Megan) Stevenson, Jacob Vershum, Caroline Roehm, Colin Roehm and Carissa Roehm; two step-grandchildren, Kevin (Carrie) Vershum and Kelli (Todd) Pollard; 10 great-grandchildren, Nadia, John, Nora and Julian Stevenson and another great-grandchild arriving in soon, Addyson and Henry Vershum, Noah Pollard, Jonah Jeffrey Jr. and Grace Pollard. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary (Luther) Nagel, Carolyn (Glenn) Eschelbach and many nieces and nephews.

Please join the family to share memories of Margaret’s life on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline and again on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will immediately take place at Oakwood Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church-Saline, or Michigan Lutheran Seminary Foundation and envelopes will be available at the church. To sign Margaret’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.