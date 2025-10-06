Firefighters Dispatched For Rolled Over Vehicle in Drain

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched Sunday night for a truck in the water near Moon and Bishop roads.

The call came at 10:17 p.m. The dispatcher reported that the driver was out of the vehicle, but a passenger was still inside. Firefighters arrived at the scene by 10:22 and found the vehicle on its roof in the water.

Police and fire found no people around the vehicle.

Police dispatch files indicated the truck rolled over. Police were informed of a suspect running southbound in the area.

Firefighters were wrapping up their work around 10:40 p.m. when they spotted the suspected driver at Willis and Moon roads. They requested that Michigan State Police be dispatched to the scene.

