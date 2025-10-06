Waters Road Paving Project In Pittsfield Township

On September 8, 2025, Cadillac Asphalt, a Michigan Department of Transportation contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) completed the asphalt paving of Waters Rd between Oak Valley Dr and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd in Pittsfield Township. Temporary pavement markings were placed, and the road was reopened to all traffic.

Next up: Permanent pavement markings and traffic signal detection (“wireless nodes”) will need to be completed. This portion of the project should be completed in the next few weeks.

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact Kevin Dubnicki, Project manager, (734) 327-6693, or via email at dubnickik@wcroads.org.

