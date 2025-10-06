10-06-2025 10:17pm
Traveling in Livingston County? What for US-23 Slowdowns
Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road for paving in Livingston County.
9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12
- Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday.
- Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.
