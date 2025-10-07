Cole One of 4 Candidates for Kalamazoo City Manager Job

The City of Kalamazoo announced the finalists for its city manager job. Saline's Deputy City Manager Elle Cole, initially frozen out of the Saline City Manager hiring process, is one of four finalists for the position.

Cole has sought work in other municipalities since the city chose Dan Swallow as the city manager. She was a finalist for the Adrian city administrator job and was the top choice by Boyne officials to be the city manager, but didn't accept the position.

Cole was hired by Saline to be the treasurer. She was promoted to treasurer/deputy city manager. When city manager Colleen O'Toole resigned, Cole was appointed acting city manager.

More News from Saline