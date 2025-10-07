Cole One of 4 Candidates for Kalamazoo City Manager Job
The City of Kalamazoo announced the finalists for its city manager job. Saline's Deputy City Manager Elle Cole, initially frozen out of the Saline City Manager hiring process, is one of four finalists for the position.
Cole has sought work in other municipalities since the city chose Dan Swallow as the city manager. She was a finalist for the Adrian city administrator job and was the top choice by Boyne officials to be the city manager, but didn't accept the position.
Cole was hired by Saline to be the treasurer. She was promoted to treasurer/deputy city manager. When city manager Colleen O'Toole resigned, Cole was appointed acting city manager.
More News from Saline
- Traveling in Livingston County? What for US-23 Slowdowns Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road for paving in Livingston County.
- Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Houghton Lake; public urged to use caution amid extreme fire danger With fire danger extremely high across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula today, firefighters are working near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County to contain a wildfire.