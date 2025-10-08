Saline Marching Band Earns Top Ratings at Festival
On Monday, the Saline High School Marching Band participated in the Michigan School Band Orchestra Association Marching Band Festival at John Glenn High School in Westland.
The band performed for a panel of judges and was evaluated in the categories of music, marching, and general effect. The band received Division 1 Superior ratings in all categories, the highest rating the band could have achieved.
"The band members represented their school and community with great pride and professionalism. Be sure to congratulate your marching band students when you see them this week," said Benjamin Reed, band teacher at Saline High School.
