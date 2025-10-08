Darryl Zink, Husband and Father, Loved His Family, Farming in Saline, and His Trucking Business

Darryl Kevin Zink, age 42, of Saline, Michigan passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Darryl was born August 27, 1983 to the late William “Denny” Zink and Donna M. (Luckhardt) Zink.

On June 30, 2012 he married Jennifer M. Salenbien. Darryl is survived by his wife Jen Zink and their two sons, Dean William and Drew Jerry Zink. He is also survived by his mom Donna Zink from Saline, siblings David Zink from Saline, and Deanna (Steve) Shank from Saline and nieces Sadie and Lacey Zink and nephews Brandt and Bryce Shank. Darryl was preceded in death by his father, Denny Zink and longtime family friend Donnie Diuble. Other survivors include his in-laws Jerry and Debbie Salenbien from Dundee, Jerry (Mary) Salenbien from Ida, Nick (Megan) Salenbien from Dundee, Kim (Jason) Cousino from Erie, and many nieces and nephews.

Darryl was a lifelong resident of Saline Township and graduated from Saline High School, class of 2002. His pride and joy were his family, his farm, his business, Zink Trucking, and Ruby, his gravel train. His two boys adored him and wanted to be by his side every chance they could get. His passion for farming and community were cornerstones of Darryl’s life. Everyone knew that his barn was always open for friends to gather. Those close to him know his natural charismatic ability to tell a story and to be the life of the party. He cared deeply for his family and friends, and was always willing to help in a time of need. He was a devoted member of his community serving on the township planning commission and as a member of St. James United Church of Christ in Saline. He will be profoundly missed, not only for his generosity but his kindhearted nature.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 9th from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at St. James United Church of Christ in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 10th, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Case Van Kempen officiating. Seating may be limited. Following the service, burial will take place in the St. James Church Cemetery. A luncheon will then be held at 6406 Braun Rd., Saline, MI 48176. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Darryl’s name may be made to the family, care of Jennifer Zink, for the purposes of their children’s continuing educational fund, or may be made to St. James United Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Darryl, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

