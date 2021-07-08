Memorial Mass for Virginia Smiley, Mother of 5, Friday at St. Andrew

Virginia Rose Smiley, age 82 passed away on Sunday July 4, 2021 at her beloved home surrounded by her family and the beauty of the world outside.

She is survived by her children, Vicki (Hans) Moser, Bridget Doyle, Ronald ll (Cindy) Smiley, Michael Smiley, and Carol (Larry) Keeler. She was blessed with beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Moser, Justin Moser, Jessica (Dustin) Herter, Tohnya (Jeremy) McCall, Dominic Doyle, Ronald Smiley III (Amber), Zachary (Shelby) Smiley, Shasta Smiley, Jayden Smiley, Michael Smiley ll (Alexa), Virginia Keeler (Laura), and Steven Keeler (Hannah). The extra blessings were her 19 Great Grandchildren that made her heart smile! Also survived by her two sisters, Marie Stauder (her best friend), Carol Kanitz and two brothers, Gray (Brenda) Jarvis, John (Teresa) Jarvis and many nieces and nephews.

The love that this family has for each other is immeasurable. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Smiley, and grandson Andrew Smiley.

Most of all she was the “BEST” Mom of 5 children and she called each one her Favorite! During all her trials and tribulations that life brought her, she always kept things positive and marched forward. She had a love for all flowers and showed that by being a wonderful floral designer. She loved being a “Smiley” and lived up to her last name each and every day. Now after several battles of cancer she is dancing in Gods beautiful garden of love with her Beloved Husband Ronald Lee Smiley.

A Memorial Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of Mass at 2:00 P.M. A luncheon will follow the service and will be held at Virginia's house. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Andrew Catholic Church, and envelopes will be available at the church.