Grace Weaver Named to President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (07/08/2021)-- Grace Weaver was named to the Miami University spring 2020-21 President's list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.

Weaver, from Saline, is earning a B.S. in Business degree in Marketing.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.