SWIM&DIVE: Saline Defeats Skyline in Showdown, SEC 99-89

Saline defeated Ann Arbor Skyline, 99-89, to win their SEC Red meet Thursday at home.

Saline improved to 4-0 on the season. The Hornets face 5-0 Pioneer next Thursday at Pioneer.

It looked like a familiar mix as Saline won. Start with a couple victories by senior Anna Sirbu, add in two victories by junior Maria Baldwin, mix in victories by senior diver Ava Crossly and freshman breaststriker Hazel Devaney and sprinkle in important depth performances, and you've got an SEC Red win.

The team of Baldwin, Lily Miklosovic, Hannah King Landmark and Sirbu won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.84. Miklosovic and Landmark are freshmen.

The team of Avery Mallon, Emma Lillie, Alex Hatlaem and Charlotte Tufte were third.

Skyline's Adrienne Schadler won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.26. King Landmark earned a great cheer in the pool by taking second in a D1 qualifying time of 1:59.99. Alex Lillie was third in 2:00.69 - not far off.

Sirbu picked up her first individual win in the 200 IM in 2:09.59. She was one of five swimmers to earn her state cut. Miklosovic was second in 2:11.61. Devaney finished fifth but earned her state cut in 2:16.53.

Skyline's Anna Williams won the 50 sprint in 25:41. Mallon was third in 25.99.

Crossly and Skyline's Teagan McCallian had a great competition for first in diving. Crossy won with 229.8 points - a little more than five over McCallian's score.

Baldwin's first individual victory came in the 100-yard butterfly. She swam the race in 57.55 to easily best the state time. King Landmark was second in 59.44, which was also a state-qualifying time.

Sirbu's second individual victory was in the 100-yard freestyle, which she won in 54.02 seconds. Sophomore Kayla Wozniak was third in 57.63.

Schadler won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:51.08. Miklosovich was second in 5:17.96 to earn her cut.

Skyline won the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Devaney, Wozniak, Mallon and Likkie was just behind in 1:44.74.

Baldwin's second win came in the 100-yard backstroke, which she swam in 58.56. Tufte was third in 1:06.14.

Saline's last win of the night was turned in by Devaney, who won the breaststroke in 1:08.67 to easily get her state cut. Emma Lillie was third in 1:13.27.

Skyline won the 400-yard free relay but couldn't catch Saline. The team of King Landmarlk, Baldwin, Miklosovic and Sirbu was second in 3:49.01, good enough for a state cut. The team of Tuftle, Alex Lillie, Wozniak and Devaney was third.

