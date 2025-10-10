PICTURES: Harvest at the Farm at the Rentschler Farm Museum,

About 100 people visited the Rentschler Farm Museum on a warm Sunday afternoon in Saline.

"It's been a good, steady turnout," said Bob Lane, who dutifully clicked every time a person, family or friends entered the property to tour the museum.

One of the most popular attractions for kids was the table where they painted pumpkins.

Meanwhile, members of the Saline Fiddlers plucked, strummed and sawed their hearts out for the appreciative audience.

Volunteers provided donuts and cider from Coleman's Farm.

Wilma Armbruster Trachet and Elaine Masters showed off their quits in front of the historic photos in one of the barns.

Sheep provided by the Drake farm are always a big attraction.

Shepherd Jim Peters.

The sheep stayed out of the sun.

Doug Elfring watches over the sheep.

The scarecrow watches over the Rentscher Farm garden.

Scott Ackling provided a tractor and took the guests on wagon rides.

After an afternoon of fiddling, a wagon ride seemed like a good idea.

The dining room table was set in the farmhouse.

The old phone on the farmhouse.

Flourine and Al Rentschler are pictured. Al lived in the farmhouse as a child.

Marcia and Scott Ackling are pictured with the tractor they donated for the event.

Kids shell corn under the supervision of Jim Roth.

Angie Austin reads while working in the Rentschler Farm gift shop.

More News from Saline