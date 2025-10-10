PRESS RELEASE: Rec Center's Aquatic Center to Temporarily Close as Dehumidification Unit is Replaced

The Aquatic Center at the Saline Recreation Center will be closed beginning Monday, October 20, for an estimated 4–5 weeks as the Dehumidification Unit (DHU) gets replaced.

“This unit plays a critical role in controlling humidity, air temperature and heating for the lap pool,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “The current DHU has exceeded its expected lifespan and has caused several unplanned closures over the past year. Replacing it now will ensure a more consistent, comfortable and reliable environment for all swimmers and guests in the years ahead.”

The Saline Recreation Center welcomes more than 150,000 visitors each year, many of whom utilize the Aquatic Center for lap swimming, aquatic fitness classes, the Saline Swim School, family recreation, birthday parties and more. The pool serves as a cornerstone of health, wellness and community connection in Saline.

During the project, the rest of the Recreation Center, including the fitness rooms, fitness studio, gymnasium, locker rooms, classroom, multipurpose room, racquetball court and Kids Corner, will remain open.

For the members who only utilize the Aquatic Center, membership freezes will be available. A freeze request form can be found online at salinemi.gov/parks or paper copies can be found at the Saline Rec Center. Should a membership be frozen, all individuals included on the membership will not have access to any Rec Center amenities.

"We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete this important upgrade and are excited to welcome you back soon to a better, more dependable Aquatic Center experience!" added Lambert.

Individuals with questions should reach out to Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert at slambert@salinmi.gov or by phone at (734) 429-3502 x2507.

