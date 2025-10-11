Preview Otto's Arcade and Club Saturday

You aren't often given the opportunity to preview a bygone era. You can do just that Saturday, from 4-8 p.m., at Otto's Arcade & Club.

Mitch Rohde's venue, located at 7641 N. Ann Arbor St., in the former Saline Picture Frame Company, features dozens of retro video games - the standalone kind - from the 80s and other eras.

Games include Defender, Wizard of Wor, Omega Race, Berzerk, Gorf, Dig Dug, Zaxxon, Millipede, Robotron and Pac-Man.

These and other classic video games can be played. There is free admission during this "public preview" of the venue. Snacks, drinks and swag are available for purchase. For more information call (734) 234-6886 or visit Ottos Arcade.

More News from Saline