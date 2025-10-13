Recalled Frozen Shrimp Products May Contain Cesium-137

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are encouraging consumers to check their freezers for recalled shrimp products which may contain Cesium-137 (Cs-137), a human-made radioactive substance. Consumers are advised not to eat or serve the recalled shrimp, and should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to the FDA, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cs-137 has entered the U.S. marketplace. However, there is a risk that untested shrimp contaminated with Cs-137 may have been sold in stores. There are currently no reported illnesses.

Recalled products distributed in Michigan

Below is a current list of the affected companies and types of shrimp products distributed in Michigan, according to the FDA. These items were distributed to Walmart, Kroger and Kroger affiliate stores and may have been sold in the state.

Please be advised that only certain lot codes are affected by this recall. Visit the Tampa Maid Foods, LLC FDA Enforcement Report and FDA 2025 Recalls of Frozen Shrimp Products to verify which lot codes are impacted.

Tampa Maid Foods, LLC:

Panko Style Breaded Butterfly Shrimp.

ADMIRAL OF THE FLEET and PORTICO SEAFOOD CLASSIC (SYSCO) .

Cleantail Breaded Butterfly Shrimp “Breaded butterfly shrimp.”

Clean-tail Coconut Farm Raise Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Clean Tail.

AquaStar Corp:

Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp.

Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp.

AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers.

AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp, 4oz. Shrimp/2oz. Cocktail sauce.

Frozen AquaStar Breaded Shrimp, Butterfly, Clean-Tail.

Lawrence Wholesale, LLC:

Shrimp Bowl Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce.

Kroger Cooked Jumbo Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined.

Kroger Cooked Medium Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined.

Southwind Foods, LLC:

Great American frozen raw shrimp.

Great American frozen cooked shrimp.

Great American frozen raw shrimp skewer.

Best Yet frozen cooked shrimp.

First Street frozen raw shrimp.

Kroger frozen raw shrimp.

Winco frozen raw shrimp.

Arctic Shores frozen cooked shrimp.

Arctic Shores frozen raw shrimp.

Arctic Shores frozen small, cooked shrimp.

Arctic Shores frozen cooked salad shrimp.

Arctic Shores frozen large, cooked shrimp.

Tovala frozen raw shrimp 41/50 phosphate free.

Master Catch frozen cooked shrimp.

Sand Bar frozen cooked shrimp.

Sand Bar frozen raw shrimp.

Health impacts from cesium exposure

Regularly eating food contaminated with Cs-137 increases your risk of cancer. This is because long-term exposure of low doses of Cs-137 damages the DNA within the cells of the body.

There is an ongoing federal investigation. To stay up to date on details associated with this recall, visit the FDA recall page for current information.

