Saline Indivisible to Protest "Tyrants" on Saturday
Saline Indivisible will protest from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Saline, Saturday.
The reason for the protest isn't 100 percent clear, but the theme is "No Kings 2.0." A graphic advertising the protest says "Wave Your USA Flag and Just Say No to Tyrants."
The group has been organizing with events at the River Ridge Clubhouse and coffee hours at the 109 Cultural Exchange, the home of Saline Main Street.
The group will have a sign-making session at the 109 Thursday evening.
Replies
How about since it isn’t clear what the protest is about, the theme can be no data centers?