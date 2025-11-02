Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Yelena Lipovetsky

Booth 169

New to Saline Craft Show in Booth 169 on 11.8.25 at Saline Middle School will be local resident YELENA LIPOVETSKY. She has been quietly designing hand-felted treasures — whimsical creatures, soft accessories, and cozy décor pieces. “My ideas spring from small, poetic moments: a fox darting across a trail, a pattern in a vintage shawl, the colors of moss on a stone. Needle-felting lets me translate those impressions into tactile objects,” Yelena relates. Sometimes it is a tiny character, sometimes a functional piece like a pouch or throw — they feel like fragments of a story you can hold. “I’ve always had a “maker” streak,” she states and “working with my hands is my reset button.” The rhythm of felting wool, shaping it, adding layers of color and detail, slows Yelena down and makes her feel grounded. Whether it ends up as an animal or a wearable accessory, Yelena continues, “it’s my way of making something warm and lasting out of everyday moments” Entry for this show has changed, so use GPS to find parking and entries at 520 Woodland Dr E or 7265 N Ann Arbor St, Saline or ride the free shuttle from Forvia (former Ford Plant).

