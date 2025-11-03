Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Lori Tursak

Booth 218

Although OREO® Cookies are known as a chocolate sandwich cookie a with a sweet crème filling and is over 100 years old, LORI TURSAK provides a new spin on this dessert treat. Booth 218 will feature her “Loreo’s Cookies” showcased with an extra layer of chocolate and decorated for any holiday or upcoming event. At the Saline Middle School on 11.8.25, she will also highlight pretzel rods, marshmallows, Twinkies® and crisped rice treats for your holiday gift giving, parties or as an everyday treat. From Christmas trees to reindeer and snowflakes to snowmen, customers are delighted with this holiday inventory. She’ll also has creative ideas for baby showers, graduations, weddings, birthday parties and even Thanksgiving. Come shop at Lori’s booth at the Saline Craft Show and remember she is a local artisan available for custom work. Use your GPS and enter for parking at 520 Woodland Drive E or 7265 N Ann Arbor, Saline—there are no entries on Maple Road. Or use the free shuttle busses from Forvia (previous Ford Plant) at 7700 E Michigan Ave that drops you to the front door.

