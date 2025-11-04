Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Judy Solowczuk

Booth 59

JUDY SOLOWCZUK will again participate in the Saline Craft Show on November 8, 2025 at Saline Middle School (GPS 520 Woodland Dr E or 7265 N Ann Arbor St, Saline or board the free shuttle from Forvia, 7700 Michigan Ave., Saline) with her embroidered items. She enjoys sewing not only for the completed product but also for the stress relief provided. Learning to sew in 4-H at age 10, she began to embroider towels, pot holders, aprons, bowl cozies, decorator pillows, rope bowls, and other items. Judy possesses an innate ability to select coordinated color combinations and with her precision skills designs these stunning works. These patterns provide exquisite designs and applique alternatives for her innumerable hand crafted treasures and will be on display in booth 59. Her specialty products are great gifts or an added décor for your own home. Confident in her artistic skills, our customers will not be disappointed with her detail work and clever use of texture all created from an ordinary fabric.

