Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Bev Weist

Booth 165

When the pandemic hit, BEV WEIST found both her "happy place and her true passion." Experimenting making recycled sweater mittens, “my initial inspiration resulted from the number of sweaters I had accumulated (that I did not need anymore),” she related. “It was so satisfying and fun to see the results when I added another love, antique buttons to the mittens,” she mentioned. Booth 165 will also feature hats from the cowl necks and other hat designs, plus fabric wallets created by this accomplished Saline resident and graduate. “My technique includes analyzing a sweater to examine the pattern, embroidery, or embellishments and anticipate how the placement of the mitten would work. The final results are always exciting!” states Bev. Bev has learned by trial and enjoys researching the best fiber blends and lushest lining (avoiding Polar Fleece). Come try on her mittens at the Saline Craft Show, Saline Middle School on 11.8.25 by using GPS-520 Woodland E or 7265 N Ann Arbor Rd, Saline or use shuttle from Forvia (old Ford Plant, 7700 Michigan Avenue, Saline.

More News from Saline