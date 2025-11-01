FOOTBALL: Saline Opens Playoffs With Big Win

Saline opened the playoffs with a 43-13 win over Salem to open the playoffs Friday at Hornet Stadium. Saline advances to the district championship at 7 p.m., Friday, against the winner of Saturday's Belleville-Woodhaven contest.

Tommy Carr threw four touchdown passes for the Hornets, two to Lincoln Keyes and two to Cruz Hanson. Bryce Barbarino and Colton Tousa rushed for touchdowns.

On Saline's first possession, Carr threw to Keyes, his big TE target several times, including a little flare that Keyes turned into a 38-yard gain to get into Salem territory. Carr and Keyes capped the drive with an eight yard TD connection.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1984397403185954946 -->

On Salem's drive, Allen Saidov and Isaiah Harris pressured the Salem QB into a pick 6 by Jericoh Powe, but it was called back due to holding.

Then, on 1st down from the 23, Carr tossed to Keyes on the sideline for what looked like another TD. But that was called back for offensive pass interference. A sweep for a touchdown by Carr was called back for holding. Saline set up a first-and-goal from the one, but couldn't cash in. Penalties forced the Hornets back and a short field goal attempt by Kevin Huber (5-for-5 on extra point kicks) was blocked.

The drive started a stretch of frustration on the offensive side of things. Defensively, Saline continued to look strong. A third-down sack by Jack Bersuder set up a 4th-and-13 punt. Cruz Hanson had a great return called back on a penalty. Saline moved into Salem territory but the Hornets turned the ball over when a 4th-and-1 rushing attempt from the 29 was stopped.

The defense came up big again with Saidov and Harris sacking the QB on 3rd-and-2, forcing a punt. A reverse run by Nolan Kelin picked up 15 yards. Carr's pass to Keyes gained 20 yards. The drive slowed down with penalties. Carr's pass to Hanson on 3-and-14 gained 12 yards. A 4th-and-2 run was stopped for a loss. Saline turned the ball over.

Again, the defense came up with a 3-and-out. Saline showed a different look on the next drive. On first down from the Saline 45, Barbarino took the snap and ran nine yards. he did it again and ran 36 yards. Two plays later, he took another direct snap and rushed up the middle for six points. And for good measure, he plowed in for two points. Saline led 15-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1984409373532094777 -->

Saline got the ball back and threatened to score, but did not, and the Hornets led 15-0 at halftime.

The third quarter began with a great onside kick by Huber and Harris recovering the ball.

Saline took over at the 39. Carr threw to Tousa, who threw to Hanson for a first down at 11. From there, Tousa ran in. Saline led 22-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1984419774512685269 -->

The defense went right back to work to get the ball back. Wyatt McPherson sacked the quarterback on third down and the Rocks punted. Saline took over at the Salme 31. A 23-yard Garson Cherry touchdown was called back after a penalty. A Carr pass to Brady Baldwin set up a first down at the seven. Carr passed to Keyes for a seven-yard TD pass. Saline led 29-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1984421335741723111 -->

Harris thwarted the next Salem drive with a sack, pushing the Rocks behind their 20. A couple plays later, they were forced to punt. Saline took over at the Rocks 45. They were pushed back five yards by a penalty but Cherry got that back on the next play. On 2-and-10 from the 45, Carr dropped back, got a great block from Griffin Backus, and aired one out perfectly to Hanson, who made the catch on the run around the two-yard line. Carr threw it from around the Saline 48. It was an astonishing play. Saline led 36-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1984423766231798137 -->

Late in the fourth, Brady Baldwin intercepted a pass giving Saline great field position again.

A screen pass by Carr to Hanson picked up around 25 yards. On the next play, they did it again for a six-yard touchdown. Saline led 43-0.

The Rocks added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

More News from Saline