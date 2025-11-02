Saline-Skyline Water Polo Team Advances to the State Finals Tournament

For the second consecutive year and just the second time in program history, the Saline boys’ water polo team has advanced to the state tournament.

The team punched its ticket with a 13-8 victory over Birmingham Groves in the opening round of the regional tournament, which was held at Ann Arbor Huron on Friday night. Saline-Skyline was the #3 seed out of District 4, while Groves was the #2 seed from District 3.

Sean Spooner

Saline’s senior co-captain Sean Spooner led the offense with six goals. He also notched two assists, two steals, and a block.

Jacob Clauser

Senior co-captain Jacob Clauser added three goals, an assist, and two steals. Sophomores Carson Ratajczak and Ellis Wensuc also contributed to the scoring, with one goal each. Ratajczak also logged three steals.

Carson Ratajczak

This season is the first of a two-year merger between Saline and Ann Arbor Skyline, who has not had its own boys’ water polo team since 2022. Watching the players gel as a combined team and achieve their goal of making it to the state tournament has been gratifying, says first-year head coach Alli Littlejohn, who was an assistant coach for the 2024 team and also serves as head coach of the Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team.

“From our first meeting in August, the goal was clear: return to States. The fact that we not only did it but did it with a group of players who had never played together before is exciting. It was awesome to make it to States last year, but we were intent on proving that it wasn’t a fluke. Our expectation each year moving forward will be to play at States.”

Saline-Skyline enters the state tournament as the #4 seed out of the East Region. They will play Jenison/Grandville, the #1 seed out of the West Region in the opening round on Friday, November 14. Whether they win or lose, they will play again on Saturday, the opponent being dependent on Friday’s results. The tournament will be held at Grand Blanc High School.

