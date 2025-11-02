Washtenaw County Announces Opening of Winter Emergency Shelter, Warming Locations

Washtenaw County, in partnership with community organizations, is announcing the opening of its Winter Emergency Shelter and Warming Locations for the 2025–2026 season. These services ensure that people experiencing a housing crisis have access to safe, warm shelter and essential resources throughout the coldest months of the year.

The winter emergency shelter season runs from November 10, 2025 through April 14, 2026, pending weather conditions. Overnight shelter is available each night beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) Director Toni Kayumi, says “These collaborative community services are made possible through a strong coalition of housing partners known as the Washtenaw County Continuum of Care (CoC), which includes the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, Alpha House, SafeHouse Center, Ozone House, Housing Access for Washtenaw County, and nearly 30 local organizations dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness. This work is further supported by the City of Ann Arbor, OCED which is Washtenaw County’s COC lead agency, and the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners which allocated $1.3 million to sustain these critical winter operations.”

For the latest shelter and warming location updates, visit www.bit.ly/washtenaw-warming. Information is subject to change based on weather and site availability.

Overnight Shelter and Access:

Contact Housing Access for Washtenaw County (HAWC) at 734-961-1999 to obtain a referral for overnight shelter.

After 5 p.m. or on weekends, individuals can go directly to the Delonis Center at 312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor or call 734-662-2829.

After 5 p.m. or on weekends, families can go directly to Alpha House at 4290 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor or call 734-822-0220.

Daytime Shelter:

Daytime warming locations will be available throughout the season through partnerships with local organizations.

Day shelter will be provided Monday through Thursday in Ypsilanti at the Freighthouse (100 Marketplace, Ypsilanti) and in Ann Arbor at rotating locations countywide. Weekend options are also available. For the most up-to-date schedule, please call 734-662-2829.

In addition to the listed daytime warming locations,

Families seeking support can call Alpha House at 734-822-0220 (winter programming to end March 31st, 2026).

Youth and young adults (under age 25) can call Ozone House at (734) 662-2222 or visit: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. at 1600 N. Huron River Dr., Ypsilanti (Main Office) Tuesday and Thursday, 12 p.m.– 6 p.m. at 102 N. Hamilton, Ypsilanti (Drop-In Center)

Survivors of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, dating violence, and stalking can call SafeHouse Center at 734-995-5444.

Services Available:

Shelter guests receive a safe place to sleep, meals, medical care, case management, and support connecting to permanent housing. Intake specialists work with individuals and families to access housing resources and develop a plan toward stability.

Health and Safety:

All locations follow established health and safety protocols.

