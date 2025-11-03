Saline City Council Election: Jenn Harmount Answers Our Questions

We sent questions to six candidates for Saline City Council. In this piece, we publish the answers of Jenn Harmount, candidate for Saline City Council. Harmount, who is finishing her first term on council, is the only incumbent in the race.

Voters will elect three candidates in Tuesday's vote.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1549823996447027 -->

Why are you running for City Council?

I’m running because I care deeply about Saline and want to keep contributing to making it better.

Over the past few years, I’ve worked hard to bring more transparency, structure, and accountability to how decisions are made. I have been able to use my skills in project management and process development to provide a better written framework to drive transparency in decision-making. We have not had a written process concerning this in the past. “If it is not written, it is not a process” is a saying I hold strong to.

I want to continue that work—making sure we’re planning responsibly, listening to residents, and keeping Saline vibrant, well-managed, and welcoming for everyone.

Why should voters choose you?

Since joining Saline City Council in 2023, I’ve focused on thoughtful, practical contributions to our

community. I currently serve on the Historic District Commission and Finance Commission and previously served on the Environmental Commission from 2020 to 2024. My approach is grounded in analysis, collaboration, and follow-through; skills I use daily as a Senior Analyst and Project Lead at Toyota. I work behind the scenes to ask the right questions, track progress, and help move initiatives forward. I care deeply about Saline’s future and am committed to responsible planning, sustainability, and preserving what makes our city unique. I’d be honored to continue serving on City Council here in Saline.

Are you happy with the direction of the City of Saline? Please explain your answer.

I think Saline is moving in a positive direction in many areas; especially with the adoption of the Capital Improvement Plan and increased attention to long-term infrastructure needs. That

said, there’s always room for improvement. I believe we need to continue focusing on transparency, community engagement, and making sure our decisions reflect both current needs and future goals.

Can the city afford to operate the Saline Rec Center? If so, specify how. If not, how should the city handle it?

The Rec Center has played a role in our community for many years, but it’s clear that

its current operations and infrastructure needs are not financially sustainable. While some residents value the facility, we need to take an honest look at its usage, costs, and long-term viability. I support a comprehensive review to assess whether continued investment aligns

with community priorities. Exploring partnerships, alternative funding sources, or even reimagining the facility’s role could help ensure we’re making responsible decisions with taxpayer dollars.

Some residents want to save the Saline River Dam and Mill Pond. Others want to remove the dam. What are your considerations and where do you stand on the issue?

This is a complex issue with environmental, historical, and recreational considerations. I believe the city should continue gathering data, consulting experts, and engaging the public before deciding. My priority is ensuring that whatever path we choose is well-informed, financially responsible, and reflects community values. I also think it should go up for a vote.

Does downtown have enough parking? If not, how would you create more parking to help people access the local businesses? Tell us your thinking.

Parking downtown can be a challenge at peak times. I think we should explore creative solutions; solutions such as shared parking agreements, better signage, and evaluating underutilized spaces;

before considering major expansions. It’s important to support local businesses while preserving the walkable, small-town feel of our downtown.

Taxes. There is no end in sight to the potential millages we see coming in the future. And that doesn’t include rising property values and significant water/sewer rate increases, not to mention

other forms of inflation. Can the city provide tax relief? If so, how?

Tax pressures are real, especially with rising costs across the board. While the city has limited flexibility due to state regulations and funding obligations, I believe we can look for efficiencies in

spending, pursue grants, and prioritize projects that deliver long-term value. Open communication about budgeting and millage impacts is also key.

We’ve had some low-key political scandals (Fire Board and City Manager search, to name two) in our city. How will you hold others accountable and ensure political shenanigans cease and transparency and thoughtfulness prevail?

Transparency starts with clear communication and consistent processes. Sharing the details and logic behind the decision are a critical part of transparency behind decision-making. I support continuing to strengthen internal procedures, ensuring public access to information, and encouraging respectful dialogue. Holding ourselves and others accountable means

asking questions, following through, and being open about how decisions are made. I believe that the answers we get are only as good as the questions we ask. I am committed to pursuing the right

questions that need to be asked. The Sub Committee (The Decision Matrix) Process I created is going to be very helpful in ensuring this for the future.

In your view, should the city buy the Curtiss Mansion? Tell us why or why not.

I believe the decision should be based on a full understanding of the costs, potential uses, and community interest. If the property can serve a meaningful public purpose and be maintained responsibly, it’s worth exploring. However, I do not think it should be taxpayer funded nor be financially sustained by the general fund. We need to weigh acquiring this asset against other priorities and ensure any investment is sustainable.

Saline has been compared to neighboring cities regarding downtown amenities, shops, restaurants and curb appeal. What are your views of downtown, and what changes would you support, or things you'd keep the same?

Downtown Saline has a lot of charm and potential. I support efforts to enhance curb appeal, support small businesses, and improve accessibility, while preserving the historic character that makes it unique. Any changes should be community-driven and focused on long-term vitality.

The city council decided that trans women should use the women’schanging room at the Rec Center. At the council table, the Parks and Rec Director said that if a woman is uncomfortable with getting changed in front of a trans woman, she should use the private room. That’s a decision that left some females feeling like second-class citizens. Do you agree with the decision? Can you think of solutions that don’t alienate some people?

This is a sensitive issue, and I understand that people have strong feelings on all sides. I believe

the city should continue to look for solutions that respect everyone’s dignity and comfort. That could include expanding access to private changing areas. I do not want to be naked in public places and do not want to see other naked people. I believe that people have a right to privacy, and if we are talking about people’s private parts, then maybe we are not providing the level of modesty that people are expecting….on all sides, for whatever reason.

More News from Saline