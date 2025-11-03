Entrepreneur Lance Holland was a Historian, Downtown Booster and Avid Gardener

Lancealott "Lance" Holland, 58, of Tecumseh, Michigan, passed away on October 27, 2025.

Lance was born in Adrian, Michigan to Nalley and Betty Holland on February 18, 1967. He went to Adrian High School graduating in 1985, and followed with college coursework at the University of Olivet in Olivet, Michigan.

For over 30 years, Lance was the president of Orbit Tech, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which operated telecommunications franchises in multiple states. During his professional career, Lance received numerous business awards including the Crain’s Fast 50 of Michigan. Lance traveled extensively for work but particularly enjoyed his social time in Douglas, Michigan, where he made lifelong friends, loved the water, and looked forward to boating on Lake Michigan.

He was a passionate historian with broad interests ranging from architecture, government, quantum physics to horticulture. Additionally, he devoted numerous volunteer hours to the Rentschler Farm Museum in Saline, Michigan. Lance was a member of several boards including the Saline Historical Society and Saline Main Street, to which he made monetary donations for beautification of the city.

As an avid gardener, his last volunteer endeavor was spending countless hours researching, designing, and installing the gardens at The Stacy Mansion in Tecumseh, Michigan. Lance is survived by his partner Rod Marsh of Tecumseh, Michigan, and siblings Belinda Sears of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Gary Holland, Kathy (Tom) Lucha, and Todd (Lisa) Holland, all of Adrian, Michigan. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews including Ashley Pfeuffer, Amy Holland, Ava and Grace Holland, Joshua Holland, Mason, Taylor and Micah Sears, Patrick Lucha, and Noah Holland, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Lance will be greatly missed by many former colleagues and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, brothers Rick and Donny Holland, and nephew Rick Holland. A Memorial Gathering in honor of Lance will be held Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at The Stacy Mansion, 710 West Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, Michigan. Memorial donations in Lance’s name may be made to your local area social services organization or a humane society of your choosing. Arrangements with Purse Funeral Home. www.PurseFuneralHome.com

