Bracky Chambers-West Enjoyed Travel, Watching Animals From Her Yard

Bracky Meryl Chambers-West, age 84, of Stockbridge, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 with her family by her side.

Bracky was born March 17, 1941 to the late William B. Chambers and Emma F. (Lovins) Chambers in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a 1959 graduate of Ypsilanti High School. On October 7, 1959, she married the late Robert Nelson West at Congress Street Church of God (Anderson), Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Bracky and her husband enjoyed travel, from Alaska to Prince Edward Island, Canada; Texas to Northern Ontario, Canada and Hawaii several times. Most especially she enjoyed many trips to the UP of Michigan, Mackinac Island and Shipshewana, IN.

Bracky loved to read, watching the birds, butterflies and deer in her yard. She most recently attended Tecumseh Free Will Baptist Church where she loved to sing the hymns.

Bracky is survived by her two children, Meryl (Paul “Pete”) Hindbaugh of Milan, Michigan and Allen Robert West of Morrilton, AR; grandchildren, Elisabeth (Daniel) Sauerwin of Morrilton, AR, Heidi (Stephen) Heiser of KY, Taylor (Chase) Jezek of KY, and William (Ashley) West of KY; ten great-grandchildren and four nieces, Donna, Michelle, Saxony and Susan.

Private Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Saline. Memorial contributions in Bracky’s name are encouraged to: Tecumseh Free Will Baptist Church. Please take a moment to leave a memory and to sign Bracky’s guestbook. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. www.rbfhsaline.com

