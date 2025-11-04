Lifelong Area Resident Charlotte Vershum had a Passion for Farming, Cooking for Her Large Family

Charlotte Elizabeth Vershum, age 94, of Manchester, MI, passed away on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Linden Square Senior Care in Saline, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1931 in Macon Twp., MI the daughter of the late Henry Otto and Haddie P. (Opel) Miller. On February 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to James Lloyd Vershum and they shared 67 years together before his passing in 2018. Mrs. Vershum was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline. She had a passion for farming and cooking for her large family, especially making pretzels.

She is survived by six of her children, Charlene (Tod) Stoddard, Ann (Steve) Hoeft, John (Debra) Vershum, Michael (Sue) Vershum, Steve Vershum, Lisa (Rik) Stetler, a daughter-in-law, Barb Vershum and sister-in-law, Colleen (Al) Hoag; fourteen grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Stoddard, Kevin (Carrie) Vershum, Kelli (Todd) Pollard, Jake Vershum, Amber Munoz, Lindsey (Nate) Harris, Valerie (Greg) Davis, Stephanie (Thomas) Bates, James (Tarah) Vershum, Baylee Seiferlein, Blake, Dylan and Maddie Vershum, Nikolas (Alicia) Stetler, and Erika (Dylan) Clark, along with Thirteen Great-Grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Dale H. Vershum and four siblings.

Visitation for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 from 2pm-7pm at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11am at the church with Pastor Isaac Pappenfuss officiating, visitation will also be from 10am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and Optimal Care Hospice. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh, MI. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handle Funeral Homes.

