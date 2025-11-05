Saline Voters Elect Harmount, Dell'Orco, Halsch to Council, Road and WISD Taxes Approved

An engaged electorate matched the spirited race for the Saline City Council.

2,714 voters cast ballots in the election. The top three vote-getters, Jenn Harmount (1,481), Jim Dell'Orco (1,274) and Tramane Halsch (1,252), were elected to council for three-year terms that begin in January.

Bret Pollington (1,038), Miri Weidner (977) and Matthew Aungst (745) also ran. It was the first time running for all three candidates, as well as Halsch.

Harmount was the only incumbent in the election. Dell'Orco previously served on council. Halsch becomes the first black man elected to city council.

The 2,714 votes represent 35.6 percent of the city's registered voters. Interestingly, the number of registered voters declined from 7,785 in 2023 to 7,624 in 2025. At the same time, the number of ballots cast increased from 1,809 to 2,714. There was a school bonding issue in 2015 and that election drew 1,880 voters. There were 2,058 votes in 2009, when Pat Ivey, Glenn Law and Alicia Ping won seats. There was also a WISD proposal that year. The Saline Post cannot find an off-year election in Saline with more votes cast.

In the county, voter turnout was 22.39 percent, down from 24.74 percent in 2023.

Proposals

All three Saline proposals passed. So did the WISD proposal for a millage for career and technical education.

The proposal to upgrade the city charter so that ballot initiatives are held in accordance with state election dates passed 1,977-549. A charter proposal to modernize charter language about referendum procedures passed, 1,844-675.

The three-year renewal of the one-mill tax for road improvements passed 1,777-901.

Comparatively, the WISD's 10-year, one-mill tax for career and technical education was closer. It passed with 54.8 percent of the vote, 35,947-29,676.

It passed in Saline precinct one (745-605) and two (751-582). In Lodi 1, voters said no (544-725) while it was passed in Lodi 2 (143-123). Saline Township voters voted no (220-271). It lost in York 1 (206-378) and York 2 (577-601).

In Pittsfield 1, voters said no (271-327). It was closer in Pittsfield 2, but it went down (623-645). It also went down in Pittsfield 9 (298-344). There was more support in Pittsfield 5 (235-166) and Pittsfield 3 (583-507).

Voter turnout in Lodi 1 was 30.75 percent, compared to 19.9 percent in Lodi 2. Pittsfield 2 (nearest to the City of Saline) had 30.94 percent turnout, the highest in the township. York 2 (Saline side) had 27 percent turnout, compared to 25.6 percent in York 1 (Milan side). In Saline Township, 22.07 percent pf registered voters cast ballots.

In the city, 39.4 percent of Precinct 1 voters cast ballots, compared to 32.42 percent of Precinct 2 voters.

