Saline Area Players Presdent 'A Seussified Christmas Carol' Dec. 4-7

The Saline Area Players present A Seussified Christmas Carol by Peter Bloedel to celebrate the Christmas season. Barbara Day directs the show, to be held at The Well Church in Saline, 211 Willis Rd. A mixture of old and new, A Seussified Christmas Carol takes the centuries-old story by Charles Dickens, presenting it in fun rhyme similar to that of Dr. Seuss.

Performances are Thursday, December 4 at 7 pm, Friday, December 5 at 7 pm, Saturday, December 6 at 2 pm, and Sunday, December 7 at 2 pm. Tickets are available at https://our.show/sapaseussifiedchristmascarol. Ticket prices range from $10 (children seated on the floor) to $15 for adults; tickets for seniors and children/students through age 17 (on seats) are $12.

A Seussified Christmas Carol narrators Naomi Cotner and Charlotte Williams introduce us to the story immediately in rhyme and move the story along, as we join The Scrooge (played by Brent Lofgren, with younger versions of The Scrooge played by Leo Denny, Emmett Moutard, and Charlie Talaga – who also plays Timmy Loo Hoo), Jake Marley (April Denny), The Ghosts of Christmas Past (Kim Kaster), Christmas Present (Clara Rose), and Christmas Future – named Sven (Emmett Moutard), Belle (Gloria Cousino), Bed-Headed Fred (Isaac Champion), Bob Crachit (Isaac Dziku, and a host of other cast members. As always, Santa joins us at the end of the show, played by Kevin Myers.

The additional cast members are Molly Burrell, Lydia Calhoun, Naomi Champion, Lizzie Dziku, Danielle Indurante, Alex Mantay, Catie Moutard, Charlie Rose, Gwen Talaga, Sylvie Tichenor, Averey Tomalak, Kedzie White, Amanda Williams, and Ella Williams.

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

More News from Saline