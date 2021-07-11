Amara Chikwe Makes Dean's List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, OH -- Amara Chikwe of Saline, Michigan, an Exercise Science major, has been named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2021.

Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.