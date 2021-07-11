Farr, Loveland, Mitchell and Tallio Make Kalamazoo College Dean's List

KALAMAZOO, MI (07/06/2021)-- More than 600 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Kalamazoo College.

The following local students made the list:

Brady Farr of Saline

Jack Loveland of Saline

Rebecca Mitchell of Saline

Claire Tallio of Saline

Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich.