7-11-2021 12:25pm
Farr, Loveland, Mitchell and Tallio Make Kalamazoo College Dean's List
KALAMAZOO, MI (07/06/2021)-- More than 600 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Kalamazoo College.
The following local students made the list:
- Brady Farr of Saline
- Jack Loveland of Saline
- Rebecca Mitchell of Saline
- Claire Tallio of Saline
Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich.